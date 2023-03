Considered Kinmen's finest 'western-style' residence, this 1921 two-storey villa features stone arcade balconies from which you gaze down through parkland onto a limpid bay.

Chenggong (Cheng Kung) Village isn't otherwise remarkable but it's well worth taking a short, semi-steep walk down to the beach which has some fine sandy sections and is backed in places by former military installations that you can explore.