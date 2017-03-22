9-Day Grand Tour of Switzerland - Road Trip from Zurich

Day 1: Arrival Switzerland Individual travel to Zurich. Zurich is the “metropolis of experiences” and offers a unique mixture of attractions. Overnight in Zurich.Day 2: Zurich– St. Gallen (ca. 150 km)After breakfast drive to St.Gallen with a stopover at the Rhine Falls, Europe’s largest waterfall. Overnight in St. Gallen.Day 3: St. Gallen– Davos (ca. 160 km)On your way to Davos you will pass the Appenzell region is known for rural customs and traditions. Continue your drive and have a stopover at Heidi’s Village in Maienfeld. Overnight in Davos.Day 4: Davos– Lugano (ca. 290 km)On your way to Lugano in the south of Switzerland you have several opportunities to experience the Grand Tour attractions. Relax for example on a train ride on the Bernina Express. Overnight in Lugano.Day 5: Lugano– Zermatt (ca. 215 km) Leaving Lugano for Zermatt, one visit that’s a must is Monte Brè. On your way lies Ascona, famous for its mild climate, its Old Town and a lake promenade, dotted with street cafés. Continue your journey and arrive in the region Valais. Here lies the Aletsch Glacier. Continue moving down to Täsch which is your last stop by car before you continue by train on to Zermatt. Overnight in Zermatt.Day 6: Zermatt– Montreux (ca. 150 km)A morning trip up the openair Gornergrat railway is not to be missed, for unrivalled views over the 4000 m peaks surrounding Zermatt. After making your way to Täsch to collect your car, your route begins with a drive up through the Valais, heading through Sierre, Sion, Martigny and Aigle. After this you will drive along the shores of Lake Geneva to Montreux. Visit the Chillon Castle. Overnight in Montreux.Day 7: Montreux– Gstaad (ca. 330 km) Drive through the orchards and terraced vineyards of the Lavaux and further to Lausanne, the second-largest city on Lake Geneva. Make sure you visit the Olympic Museum. Continue your drive to Freiburg, the largest medieval town in Üechtland. Further on you will pass the Greyerzer region, with its green landscape. Overnight in Gstaad.Day 8: Gstaad– Lucerne (ca. 315 km) Before you continue to Lucerne, enjoy the beautiful scenery of the chalet village Gstaad. Continue your drive to Interlaken. From Interlaken you can experience the majestic Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau summits. If you have some time left before you head to Lucerne, Berne is the place to spend it. The old town of Berne is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Overnight in Lucerne.Day 9: Departure Lucerne– Zurich (ca. 140 km)You will spend your last day in one of the most beautiful cities in Switzerland. One of the highlights of Lucerne is the Chapel Bridge. Drive back to Zurich for rental car drop-off at the airport and return journey.