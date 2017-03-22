Welcome to Valais
Landscapes here leave you dumbstruck: from the unfathomable Matterhorn (4478m) that defies trigonometry, photography and many a carabiner, to the Rhône Valley’s vineyard tapestry; and the shimmering 23km Aletsch Glacier. With such backdrops, how can any hike, bike or ski tour be anything but great?
As earthy as a vintner’s boots in September, as clean as the aesthetic in Zermatt’s lounge bars, this canton is fickle. The west speaks French and the east German, but both are united in matters of cantonal pride by fine wine and glorious cheese.
Top experiences in Valais
Recent articles
Valais activities
Matterhorn Glacier Paradise Entrance Ticket
Enjoy an incomparable experience at Europe’s highest mountain cableway station at an altitude of 12,739 feet (3,882 meters). With your single return ticket, catch the green-and-yellow electric bus from the outskirts of Zermatt to the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise valley base station.Here, ride the highest mountain cableway in Europe up to this scenic area, ascending in an 8-seater gondola on the newly extended Matterhorn Express, which offers direct travel from Zermatt via Furi to Trockener Steg and Schwarzsee without changes.After a journey of roughly 45 minutes, arrive at the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise at 12,739 feet (3,882 meters), and soak up the awesome mountain scenery, with its glaciers and year-round snow.Once here, enjoy a range of exciting experiences and attractions, from visiting the 360-degree viewing platform, cinema lounge, and underground Glacier Palace to snow tubing, all included in your entrance ticket.Highest Viewing Platform in the AlpsAscend further to the highest observation platform in the Alps. Take the lift to the summit built into the rock, and visit the observation deck to marvel at the 360-degree panoramas. The spectacular views make an indelible impression on all who experience them, and encompass 38 towering Alpine peaks, including the 13,123-foot (4,000-meter) peaks of the French, Italian, and Swiss Alps, and the mighty Jungfrau in all its splendor.The Glacier PalacePay a visit to the fascinating Glacier Palace, the highest of its kind in the world. Carved beneath the surface of the glacier, this stunning ice complex has been recently redesigned to give it a new look. Ride an elevator down to 49 feet (15 meters) below the glacier surface and take in the wonder of the natural world that awaits, from bizarre ice formations and glittering ice crystals to impressive ice sculptures, a walk-through crevasse, and a thrilling ice slide — an experience that will make any heart beat faster.Enjoy breaks on the hide-covered seats to fully take in the magical setting at your leisure. There’s even an event room here that offers a space for unique gatherings.Matterhorn Glacier Paradise Restaurant: the highest restaurant built to the low-energy MINERGIE-P® standardEnjoy your choice of authentic Swiss dishes, together with an Indian menu in summer — at the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise restaurant (own expense), or spend the night at the mountaineers’ hostel (own expense).Sustainability, energy-efficiency, and comfort are paramount here, which is why the restaurant has gained MINERGIE-P® certification: the highest building in the world constructed to this standard.
Rothorn Lift Ticket from Zermatt: Matterhorn Views
The best view of the MatterhornNot only the view from Rothorn is spectacular, also the way up to the second highest spot in Zermatt is:You start your Matterhorn experience in Zermatt with the fastest underground funicular of Switzerland, the Sunnegga underground funicular. In 4.5 minutes only, you will reach one of the most beautiful spots in Zermatt, Sunnegga station. The first Matterhorn selfie on the Sunnegga restaurant terrace is a must. After a 7 minutes journey, in a 8-seat gondola, with a superb view of the Matterhorn up to Blauherd, the last transportation awaits you. Soaring up to 3,103 metres (10,180 ft), cable cars for 150 passengers carry you to the spot with the most spectacular view of the Matterhorn - the Rothorn. A special item of interest up here is the themed hiking trail “Peak Collection” around the restaurant Rothorn. This special outdoor exhibition of 18 sculptures will connect you on an artistic level with the Alpine world of Zermatt and its many tales.Zermatt’s most beautiful mountain lakeThe Stellisee lake at 2,537 metres (8,323 ft) is the most-photographed lake in Zermatt. For sure, you have already marveled yourself at a photo of the Stellisee, capturing the fascinating reflection of the Matterhorn. From Blauherd, you can reach the idyllic Stellisee in about 20 minutes.Famous flower trailThe famous flower trail also starts at Blauherd. This unique hike offers an unparalleled diversity of flowering plants. Your excursioncan be ideally combined with a break at Stellisee lake or the sunrise ride.Fascinating themed hiking trails in ZermattHiking relieves you from stress and frees your body and mind. In Zermatt, you go one step further, with themed hiking trails that offer fascinating insights into the alpine world. Let yourself be enchanted by the beauties of nature that surround Zermatt and experience the alpine world from a new perspective. The huge variety of subjects waiting to be explored will fascinate you. The theme posts are not only informative but also an artistic beauty. Pack your bags and start discovering.
Private Guided Tour to Mount Matterhorn Area
You will start the tour by meeting your tourguide at your hotel in Zermatt. Together, you wil make your way to the historical part of the village. Visit the small streets and get information about the architecture of the wooden houses. While stopping at the best photo point, your tourguide will explain you the storiy about the climbers at mount Matterhorn. You will pass by the hotel "Monte Rosa" and the memory of the first climbers in Zermatt. Your tourguide will show you the cemetry for climbers and missing mountanineers. According your preferences, you will have lunch in Zermatt or board the coghwheel train to Gornergrat. Within 40 minutes, the train climbes up to 2800m above sea level, where you will enjoy the fantastical areial view. Your tourguide will lead you to the scenic platform, where you have a 360 degrees panorama to mount Matterhorn, the glacier Monte Rosa and the surrounding summits. You will have time at the top to sit on the terraces and just enjoy the views. According your preferences, your tourguide will lead you back to Zermatt by train. In Zermatt you'll make your way to the local museum, where you will have a insight view to the life in Zermatt in the 19th century. You will see exhibition objects from the first ascent to mount Matterhorn, local houses and stories about the life in the mountain area. The visit will take approx. 45 minutes and after it, the tourguide will lead you back to your hotel, where the tour ends.
One Day Ski Experience Saas-Fee
It is your first time, you don’t have ski gear nor snow wear, just relax, we take care of everything. Reach the closest Swiss Ski school office and register for a sensational experience on skis. Your new friend and ski guide is taking you to our sport shop to get yourself ready for the action. 80% sunny days, 100% guaranteed snow and located up to 4,545 metres above the stresses of everyday life: there’s no better place for your holiday than the Saas Valley. The snow-covered village of Saas-Fee is the perfect place for you to start to ski or snowboard.A unique mountain and glacier paradise where you can relax in the winter just as much as in summer or autumn. The journey through the Saas Valley is an experience in itself. Steep mountain slopes and deep gorges give a hint as to the natural forces at work here. The car-free village of Saas Fee has retained its rustic character despite modern infrastructure. With their old wooden Valais houses and barns, Saas-Grund, Saas-Almagell and Saas-Balen have also retained their original village character. The One Day Ski Experience in the Saas Valley is more than just a skiing adventure. While you are receiving 3 hours of skiing instruction, the breathtaking panorama is sure to have an unforgettable effect on you.The ski instructor will pick the participants up at the hotel or at the Postplatz. Then the instructor will assist in arranging the ski rental. Once your skis have been selected, you will go directly to the beginner’s slope for a one-hour lesson. The duration of this offer is approx. 3 hours.
Zermatt Beginner Ski Experience
Zermatt - Matterhorn is a world-renowned holiday destination with a traditional charm. It is the home of winter and of adventure. This highest and most snow-sure skiing area in the Alps delights visitors with its sheer size (360 km of slopes), comfort, versatility and the breathtaking views of the Matterhorn and the high-Alpine mountains with 38 four-thousand metre high peaks. Trans-border skiing with an international flair in view of the Matterhorn – a real treat for skiing pros, beginners and regular visitors alike. Our cosmopolitan, down to earth and charming local ski school instructors introduce novices to a real skiing experience. 300 sunny days a year and highly acclaimed cuisine at the edges of the pistes serve to round off a delightful visit.
9-Day Grand Tour of Switzerland - Road Trip from Zurich
Day 1: Arrival Switzerland Individual travel to Zurich. Zurich is the “metropolis of experiences” and offers a unique mixture of attractions. Overnight in Zurich.Day 2: Zurich– St. Gallen (ca. 150 km)After breakfast drive to St.Gallen with a stopover at the Rhine Falls, Europe’s largest waterfall. Overnight in St. Gallen.Day 3: St. Gallen– Davos (ca. 160 km)On your way to Davos you will pass the Appenzell region is known for rural customs and traditions. Continue your drive and have a stopover at Heidi’s Village in Maienfeld. Overnight in Davos.Day 4: Davos– Lugano (ca. 290 km)On your way to Lugano in the south of Switzerland you have several opportunities to experience the Grand Tour attractions. Relax for example on a train ride on the Bernina Express. Overnight in Lugano.Day 5: Lugano– Zermatt (ca. 215 km) Leaving Lugano for Zermatt, one visit that’s a must is Monte Brè. On your way lies Ascona, famous for its mild climate, its Old Town and a lake promenade, dotted with street cafés. Continue your journey and arrive in the region Valais. Here lies the Aletsch Glacier. Continue moving down to Täsch which is your last stop by car before you continue by train on to Zermatt. Overnight in Zermatt.Day 6: Zermatt– Montreux (ca. 150 km)A morning trip up the openair Gornergrat railway is not to be missed, for unrivalled views over the 4000 m peaks surrounding Zermatt. After making your way to Täsch to collect your car, your route begins with a drive up through the Valais, heading through Sierre, Sion, Martigny and Aigle. After this you will drive along the shores of Lake Geneva to Montreux. Visit the Chillon Castle. Overnight in Montreux.Day 7: Montreux– Gstaad (ca. 330 km) Drive through the orchards and terraced vineyards of the Lavaux and further to Lausanne, the second-largest city on Lake Geneva. Make sure you visit the Olympic Museum. Continue your drive to Freiburg, the largest medieval town in Üechtland. Further on you will pass the Greyerzer region, with its green landscape. Overnight in Gstaad.Day 8: Gstaad– Lucerne (ca. 315 km) Before you continue to Lucerne, enjoy the beautiful scenery of the chalet village Gstaad. Continue your drive to Interlaken. From Interlaken you can experience the majestic Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau summits. If you have some time left before you head to Lucerne, Berne is the place to spend it. The old town of Berne is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Overnight in Lucerne.Day 9: Departure Lucerne– Zurich (ca. 140 km)You will spend your last day in one of the most beautiful cities in Switzerland. One of the highlights of Lucerne is the Chapel Bridge. Drive back to Zurich for rental car drop-off at the airport and return journey.