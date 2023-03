This quirky building (which topographically looks like a slice of Emmental cheese) houses the main campus of the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), hailed as Europe's answer to Boston's MIT. Designed by Japanese architects Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, it should be considered a 'must-see' (you can go inside and stroll around) for students of architecture and fans of ultra-modern design.