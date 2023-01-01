Although it's only 5km south of Telde, this impressive pre-Hispanic site is seldom visited, even by locals. 'Cuatro Puertas' means 'four doors' and takes its name from the multiple entrances carved into the rock face of this human-made cave complex. There are information panels here but no visitors centre, meaning you can visit whenever you like. It's just off the GC-100 in the minute hamlet of Cuatro Puertas. Bus 36 from Telde (€1.40, 10 minutes) passes by hourly en route to Maspalomas.