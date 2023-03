This vast church, with its dome of 12 large windows (symbolising the 12 apostles) and rounded arches, is considered one of the best examples of Canarian neoclassicism. Construction started in the late 18th century, but the church wasn't completed until the 1940s.

The church was the inspiration for the ostentatious lobby building at the mega-luxury hotel Lopesan Villa del Conde in Maspalomas.