Located 850m about sea level on the edge of the Caldera de Tirajana, this observatory has guided stargazing visits from Monday to Thursday from 8.30pm to 10.30pm. A free bus also runs to the observatory, for those with tickets; contact the observatory for details. If driving from Temisas, look out for the sign at the side of the road that leads to an unpaved track going up to the observatory. Book online for discounted tickets.