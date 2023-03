Occupying a cave at the entrance of the barranco, this large and excellent museum has very informative exhibits explaining the ravine's geology, fauna and flora and its fascinating history, from the pre-Hispanic inhabitants to the troglodytes of today. Discover how there are two species of plant – kunkeliella canariensis and parolinia platypetala – that exist in the Barranco de Guayadeque but nowhere else on earth.