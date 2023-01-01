Bodega Soterana

While this expertly run bodega on the western edge of Los Llanillos may be a newcomer on El Hierro's blossoming wine scene, its volcanic-soil vines date back centuries. Enthusiastic owner Carmelo Padrón single-handedly makes wines using traditional age-old techniques, and hosts detailed tours and three-wine tastings (minimum two people; in Spanish, English, French or German). Book ahead by email or via the Facebook page.

Free pick-ups within the Frontera area and the option of a wander around the vineyards are also offered.