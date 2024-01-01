Plaza de la Candelaria

El Hierro

La Frontera's delightful plaza centres on the 19th-century Iglesia de la Candelaria, backed by benches and a fountain.

  • Mirador de la Peña

    Mirador de la Peña

    3.77 MILES

    Designed by famous Lanzarote-born artist César Manrique in 1989, the clifftop Mirador de la Peña (just a kilometre west of agricultural hamlet Guarazoca)…

  • Ermita de Nuestra Señora de los Reyes

    Ermita de Nuestra Señora de los Reyes

    7.51 MILES

    Made all the more intriguing by the long history and strong tradition behind it, this whitewashed, rust-roofed, pine-fringed 18th-century chapel conceals…

  • El Sabinar

    El Sabinar

    7.7 MILES

    Sculpted by nature into wild shapes that look frozen in time, the beautiful and surreal wind-twisted sabinas (juniper trees) that grow across the hillside…

  • Árbol Garoé

    Árbol Garoé

    4.55 MILES

    According to legend, the Bimbaches' ancient holy tree, the Garoé, miraculously spouted water, providing for the islanders and their animals. Today we know…

  • Faro de Orchilla

    Faro de Orchilla

    9.54 MILES

    Though robbed of its status as Meridiano Cero by the UK's Greenwich in 1885, the concrete lighthouse that marks the most southwesterly point in Spain…

  • Charco Manso

    Charco Manso

    7.97 MILES

    The narrow HI151 meanders 4km north from Echedo, past shrubs and volcanic rock, to these natural saltwater pools dotted with spectacular lava arches. On a…

1. Iglesia de la Candelaria

0.01 MILES

The most important sight in La Frontera, this 19th-century church is built on the site of a 17th-century chapel. The three-nave interior reveals two rows…

3. Bodega Uwe Urbach

0.65 MILES

With its origins in the 19th century, the well-established Uwe Urbach vineyard specialises in organic wines, produced with a mix of traditional and…

4. Mirador de la Llanía

1.22 MILES

Soak up the beauty of El Golfo's rambling agricultural expanses from this windswept lookout high above. It's a five-minute (signposted) walk north from…

5. Ecomuseo de Guinea & Lagartario

1.3 MILES

El Hierro's premier cultural site, this open-air museum combines two in one. The fascinating Casas de Guinea encompasses a volcanic cave and 20…

6. Mirador de Jinama

1.36 MILES

About 3.5km southwest of San Andrés, the 1230m-high Mirador de Jinama opens up soul-stirring views over the mammoth amphitheatre that is El Golfo (of…

7. Charco de los Sargos

2.11 MILES

Calm west-coast pools reached by a small web of trails and boardwalks buffer the crashing waves at gorgeous all-natural Los Sargos, 4km north of Tigaday…

8. La Maceta

2.2 MILES

Taking a refreshing dip is a dream at La Maceta, arguably top pick among El Hierro's beautiful natural coastal pools and just as popular with herreños as…