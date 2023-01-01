Designed by famous Lanzarote-born artist César Manrique in 1989, the clifftop Mirador de la Peña (just a kilometre west of agricultural hamlet Guarazoca) is one of El Hierro’s most mesmerising attractions. Mist permitting, this stone-walled lookout affords sweeping views across El Golfo, its coastline and the Roques de Salmor. Wander the pathways fringed by wild lavender, palms and dragon trees, to several vantage points, then dine at the elegant restaurant. The glass-fronted interior is all whitewashed walls and overflowing greenery.