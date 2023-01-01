The narrow HI151 meanders 4km north from Echedo, past shrubs and volcanic rock, to these natural saltwater pools dotted with spectacular lava arches. On a fine day the clear turquoise waters are heavenly, though at high tide or when the ocean is stirred there can be strong currents. Be especially careful around the caves dug into the shore; peek into them on a calm day, but never swim here. There's an erratically open kiosk for light bites by the water.

The cave bottoms are pocked with tunnel-like holes called tragadores (literally, ‘swallowers’) that can suck you in as the tide ebbs.