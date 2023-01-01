Taking a refreshing dip is a dream at La Maceta, arguably top pick among El Hierro's beautiful natural coastal pools and just as popular with herreños as with visitors. There are several different pools of varying depth and wave shelter, including one ideal for children (though at high tide the ocean swallows the pools, making swimming dangerous). La Maceta is 4km north of Tigaday, signposted off the HI550.

The great little down-to-earth beach bar here, Kiosco Los Arroyos, rustles up fresh seafood, and a lovely coastal path winds 2.5km north to Las Puntas. Bus 4 to/from Tigaday (€1.20, 15 minutes, up to six daily) serves La Maceta.