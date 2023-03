About 3.5km southwest of San Andrés, the 1230m-high Mirador de Jinama opens up soul-stirring views over the mammoth amphitheatre that is El Golfo (of course, depending on the day, you could be looking at a big pot of cloud soup). Also here are a scenic (if windy) picnic spot and a small mango-yellow chapel.

This breezy lookout marks the top end of the ancient and popular Camino de Jinama.