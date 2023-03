The most important sight in La Frontera, this 19th-century church is built on the site of a 17th-century chapel. The three-nave interior reveals two rows of pretty stone columns and an ornate golden 19th-century altar, while out the back, a short but steep climb leads up to a late-20th-century hilltop bell tower from where the gulf valley spreads out before you like a patchwork quilt of fields and banana plantations.