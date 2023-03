Calm west-coast pools reached by a small web of trails and boardwalks buffer the crashing waves at gorgeous all-natural Los Sargos, 4km north of Tigaday. At the top of the cliff, there's a little kiosko that keeps erratic hours. Look for signs off the HI550.

Bus 4 to/from Tigaday (€1.20, 15 minutes, up to six daily) stops nearby on the HI550.