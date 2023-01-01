Faro de Orchilla

Though robbed of its status as Meridiano Cero by the UK's Greenwich in 1885, the concrete lighthouse that marks the most southwesterly point in Spain remains an island icon. With an astonishing seaside cliff perch, surrounded by lava-flow hills, it's an evocative spot. It's an 8.5km drive southwest of the Ermita de Nuestra Señora de los Reyes on the HI503, signed off the HI500.

The lighthouse's old jetty, just east, is now a scenic swimming spot, and there's a commemorative Meridiano Cero monument west of the lighthouse. A 5.7km path weaves uphill to the Ermita from the lighthouse.