Parque Cultural de El Julan

Closed indefinitely for renovations at research time, this modern exhibition centre highlights one of the island's most important cultural sights, Los Letreros, where a scattering of indecipherable petroglyphs was scratched into a lava flow by the Bimbaches. The signposted centre is 7km west of the Hoya del Morcillo recreation area, but the actual site is an 11km round trip away on the seafront and can only be visited with a guide either on foot or by jeep.

Prices and visiting arrangements may change once the centre reopens.