Soak up the beauty of El Golfo's rambling agricultural expanses from this windswept lookout high above. It's a five-minute (signposted) walk north from the La Llanía fountain car park on the HI1, 7km southwest of San Andrés.

From the viewpoint, the fairly easy but immensely rewarding 4.2km (1½ hours) Camino de la Llanía loops through the pristine surrounding laurisilva and fern forest and volcanic hills.