With its origins in the 19th century, the well-established Uwe Urbach vineyard specialises in organic wines, produced with a mix of traditional and innovative techniques. Four-hour guided tour-and-tasting sessions with expert owner Uwe, in a range of languages, include local-produce tapas and at least four wines. Book ahead, by phone or at the Uwe Urbach stand at Tigaday's weekly Mercadillo La Frontera.