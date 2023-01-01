Sculpted by nature into wild shapes that look frozen in time, the beautiful and surreal wind-twisted sabinas (juniper trees) that grow across the hillside at El Sabinar have become the island’s symbol. Undoubtedly some of the most unusual trees you’ll ever see, the wonderfully weird sabinas are part of the reason that Unesco declared the entire island a biosphere reserve. You'll find them 3.5km north of the Ermita de Nuestra Señora de los Reyes along a signposted dirt track.

From El Sabinar, you can curl another 500m north to reach the Mirador de Bascos, a spectacular lookout that’s unfortunately often cloaked in cloud (it was closed to the public at research time but may reopen).