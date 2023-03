Baking in a near-ceaseless sun, Tacorón's stark yet tranquil volcanic coves abutting a sapphire sea are loved by swimmers, sun-soakers, kayakers and divers (many of the La Restinga–based companies come here). A rustic log-and-branch picnic area overlooks twinkling natural pools accessed by little ladders, behind which rises a sweep of rust-and-black coastline, all 9km northwest of La Restinga (signed off the HI4).