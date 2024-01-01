Centro de Interpretación Geológica

El Hierro

On Taibique's main road, this small cultural centre presents interesting exhibits about the geology of the Canary Islands, including extensive focus on El Hierro's lava-flow landscapes and various types of volcanic rock (with quaint names like 'breadcrust' and 'spatter'), plus its scarce water resources and pottery-making tradition.

