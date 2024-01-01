Centro de Interpretación Geológica

On Taibique's main road, this small cultural centre presents interesting exhibits about the geology of the Canary Islands, including extensive focus on El Hierro's lava-flow landscapes and various types of volcanic rock (with quaint names like 'breadcrust' and 'spatter'), plus its scarce water resources and pottery-making tradition.
