Around 8km southwest of Timijiraque on the HI30, this spectacular (and breezy) 4km stretch of black-pebble beach with mirror-smooth seas is backed by sheer cascading cliffs. It's beautifully secluded, with little here apart from El Hierro's top-end Parador, the odd home and a seafront picnic area.

Just off Las Playas' northern shore is the famous Roque de la Bonanza, a distinctive 200m-tall rock formation jutting out of the ocean.