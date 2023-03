From the 800m-high Mirador de Isora, perched on the Risco de los Herreños cliffs, the mountain falls away at your feet to reveal the smooth volcanic coast of Las Playas. It's 1km south of Isora; bus 5 (Valverde–Isora, €1.20) continues on to the mirador from Isora.

You can hike all the way down to Las Playas along the PREH3 (3.8km, around two hours).