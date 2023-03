Valverde's church is a simple three-nave, late-18th-century structure crowned by a bell tower with a railed-off upper level that serves as a lookout. Beyond the neo-baroque façade, you'll find a magnificent wooden coffered and vaulted artesonado (ceiling of interlaced beams with decorative insertions), while the polychrome altar is the town’s most prized piece of artwork (it's sometimes partially shrouded with a cloth, but you can peek behind).