Clustered around a natural north-coast pool, this 18th-century summer village of traditional generations-old small houses made of lava rock (called pajeros) lies 5km north of El Mocanal. The homes are owned by local villagers, who move here in July and August, together with their animals (which graze in the precipitous fields above). A steep stone path ambles down to the village; above the waterfront there are a couple of restaurants, a lookout and a tiny stone chapel.