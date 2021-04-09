Along the same road to Punta de Jandía from Morro Jable is the turn off for Cofete, another 8.2km away. The road winds northeast over a pass and plunges on down to Cofete, a tiny peninsula hamlet at the southern extreme of the Playas de Barlovento de Jandía. With tight corners, steep drops and no barriers, driving the dirt road to get here is a bit hair-raising but totally worth it. There is a mirador about half way at the top before you descend – a wind-whipped spot with astonishing views. Continue and you will be rewarded with one of the most remote and spectacular beaches in the archipelago (and the top sight on Fuerteventura). The main beach here – Playa de Cofete – is entirely undeveloped, while sandy tracks, passable on foot or by 4WD, snake off along this wind-lashed stretch of coast. Aim to get here early in the day, before everyone else turns up – you could find the beach deserted.