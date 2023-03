These five connected parks (Pyeonghwa, Nanjicheon, Nanji Hangang, Haneul Park and Noeul) were created for the 2002 FIFA World Cup out of former landfill and waste ground. Today it's one of Seoul's largest green spaces, threaded through with cycle and walking paths, sporting facilities, and leafy relaxation spots. Climb hilly Haneul Park for great views across the area.