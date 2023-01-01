KT&G SangsangMadang

Funded by Korea’s top tobacco company, this visually striking building is home to an art-house cinema, a concert space (hosting top indie bands) and galleries that focus on experimental, fringe exhibitions. There’s also a great design shop for gifts on the ground floor. The architect, Bae Dae-yong, called his design the ‘Why Butter Building’ as the pattern of concrete across its glazed facade is said to resemble both butterfly wings and butter spread on toast.