Modern Design Museum

The items displayed on the two floors of this small museum trace the history of modern design in Korea from the 1880s to contemporary times. Not much is labelled in English, but it’s still a fascinating collection that spans a wide range of products from 19th-century books and newspapers to 1960s toys and electronics and posters for the 1988 Olympics.
