Come to this venerable university, founded in 1886 by American Methodist missionary Mary Scranton, to view Dominique Perrault’s stunning main entrance. The building dives six storeys underground and is split by a broad cascade of steps leading up to the Gothic-style 1935 Pfeiffer Hall. Walking through here, you get a small sense of what it might have felt like to walk through the parting of the Red Sea.

Inside, on the ground floor, you’ll find cafes, shops and the Arthouse Momo cinema.