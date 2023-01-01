Gyeongui Line Forest Park

This 6.3km park, named for the former Gyeongui Line (on which it was built), is a narrow, long green space that runs along the discarded railroad tracks above Gajwa Station to Hyochang Park station. Within are nooks for reading, grassy picnic areas, exercise equipment and more.

The Gyeongui Line was built by the Japanese in 1905 and abandoned in the early 1950s. Since the park opened in 2016, many restaurants, cafes and bars in its bordering regions have surfaced. Parts of the park are themed: for instance, Yeonnam-dong (next to Hongik University Station exit 3), nicknamed Yeontral Park because of its Central Park–like atmosphere, is popular for picnics (albeit on uncomfortable artificial grass) and is also a great place to grab a beer (available at several nearby craft-beer marts), people-watch and enjoy the warm weather on a nice day or night. The area between Hongik University station and Sinchon is known as Gyeongui Line Book Street, with train-carriage-like bookshops.