War & Women's Human Rights Museum

In Korea the survivors of sexual slavery by the Japanese military during WWII (known euphemistically as 'comfort women') are respectfully called halmoni (grandmother). When you enter this well-designed and powerfully moving museum you'll be given a card printed with the story of a halmoni, helping you to connect with the tragic history of these women.

The end of the exhibition brings the story up to date with images of the Wednesday demonstration (수요 집회), a protest that has taken place every Wednesday at noon since 1992 outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul, and broadens out the focus to the plight of women in wars and conflicts around the world.