Gyeongui Line Book Street

This extension of the Gyeongui Line Forest Park is a book-themed pathway of bookshops housed in train-carriage-like containers. The street commemorates the high concentration of publishing companies in the area – over 1000! Most use it as a leafy space to stroll between Sinchon and Hongik University station or as a peaceful refuge, where young lovers whisper sweet nothings in the evenings on the steps. Along the way there are creepily realistic statues, and signs telling the history of the train line.

Look out for the plaque engraved with the names of the 100 most-popular books in Seoul. The section that passes under a bridge is decorated as a train platform, with framed pictures of Korean book covers. Bookstore maps in English are available from most stores.