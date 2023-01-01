National Assembly

Home to South Korea’s parliament since 1975, the pleasant grounds here with a fountain and an elaborate hanok (traditional wooden house; used for official functions) are worth a wander. The United Nations–like interior of the green domed building can be viewed only as part of a tour (except Sundays); apply three days in advance by email.

The central Rotunda Hall is impressive, as is the Plenary Chamber where the MPs sit, but on weekends, only the separate Memorial Hall section of the complex is open.