The top-class, regularly changing art exhibitions at this 60th-floor gallery have the extra thrill of an observation deck. It's held within the gold-tinted glass skyscraper 63 City, which also features some ho-hum spaces, such as an aquarium.

A free shuttlebus (every 20 to 30 minutes) from Sambu Apartments (80m from Exit 4 of Yeouinaru subway) saves you a 2km walk to/from the gallery.