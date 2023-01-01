Mullae Arts Village

Something very interesting is going on in Mullae-dong, a light-industrial area of the city packed with compact metalwork factories. Artists and designers have moved in beside the steel workers and welders, bringing to the area inventive street art, small restaurants, cafes and a handful of quirky shops. It's a photogenic area that rewards exploring, especially on weekends when (decorated) factory shutters are closed, revealing more artworks. From the subway exit head straight and you'll soon hit the warren of factories.