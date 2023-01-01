Oil Tank Culture Park

Originally built after Korea’s first oil crisis in 1973 and reopened in 2017, this cultural centre is made up of five abandoned oil tanks. Planted in a remote corner of the city, there is an other-worldly feeling as you navigate the performance hall, exhibition hall, information exchange centre, cafe and amphitheatre. Seeing a concert in the amphitheatre, surrounded by trees, is a must-do, though the rusted structure itself is a favourite among photographers at any time.