Oil Tank Culture Park

Seoul

Originally built after Korea’s first oil crisis in 1973 and reopened in 2017, this cultural centre is made up of five abandoned oil tanks. Planted in a remote corner of the city, there is an other-worldly feeling as you navigate the performance hall, exhibition hall, information exchange centre, cafe and amphitheatre. Seeing a concert in the amphitheatre, surrounded by trees, is a must-do, though the rusted structure itself is a favourite among photographers at any time.

Suggest an Edit