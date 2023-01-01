Football Faentasium

This interactive museum at the World Cup Stadium & Mall is a must for football fans, despite the steep admission fee. Korean football history and its players in the K League are detailed through modern displays, with plenty of selfie opportunities, and memorabilia such as trophies and posters. Games to amuse children (and the young at heart) include VR headset football or shaking hands with famous players, and rooms for kicking a ball at digital goalkeepers.

There are also ample souvenirs and a cafe where you can order smoothies in the colours of your favourite team's flag.