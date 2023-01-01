This barren, windswept island with a rocky coastline has few sights, though you do get bragging rights for reaching Korea's most southerly point, 11km off the coast of Molseupo. Just 4.2km in circumference, it takes about two hours to walk the islet (population 100), which has a Buddhist temple and a Catholic church.

Ferries (return adult/youth ₩18,000/9000 including park entrance fee, 30 minutes) have hourly departures from 9.50am to 4.30pm. Note: last return ferry 3.55pm; see www.wonderfulis.co.kr. Tickets for Marado must be bought at least 40 minutes in advance.