The nearest beach to Jeju-si is blessed with an unusual mixture of yellow and grey sand, which means you can build two-tone sandcastles. It's also bookended by two tones of horse-shaped lighthouses, one red, one white. There’s shallow water that makes for safe swimming.

Buses from Jeju-si (₩1200, every 20 minutes) run from the Intercity Bus Terminal (445, 30 minutes) or City Hall (447, 30 minutes); it's also the westernmost stop on the Jeju City Tour Bus.