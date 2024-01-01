Jeju-si itself doesn’t have a beach, but along the Tapdong seafront runs this pleasant promenade. At the eastern end, walk along the mosaic-decorated sea wall. There’s also a small old-fashioned amusement park and an outdoor band shell that hosts summer music and dance performances.
Tapdong Promenade & Waterbreak
Jeju-si
