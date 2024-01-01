Tapdong Promenade & Waterbreak

Jeju-si

Jeju-si itself doesn’t have a beach, but along the Tapdong seafront runs this pleasant promenade. At the eastern end, walk along the mosaic-decorated sea wall. There’s also a small old-fashioned amusement park and an outdoor band shell that hosts summer music and dance performances.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Seongsan Ilchulbong

    Seongsan Ilchul-bong

    24.78 MILES

    This majestic 182m-high, extinct tuff volcano, shaped like a giant punchbowl, is one of Jeju-do's most impressive sights and a Unesco World Heritage site…

  • Jeju Folk Village

    Jeju Folk Village

    23.01 MILES

    The educational Jeju Folk Village gathers together traditional buildings from across the island (some reconstructions, others hundreds of years old) in an…

  • Arario Museum

    Arario Museum

    0.16 MILES

    One of the island's most interesting art projects, Arario has four galleries in renovated buildings in and around the Tapdong area hosting permanent and…

  • Cheonjiyeon Pokpo

    Cheonjiyeon Pokpo

    18.84 MILES

    This popular 22m-high waterfall is reached after a 10-minute walk through a beautifully forested, steep gorge. The waterfall can be impressive following…

  • Jeju April 3 Peace Park

    Jeju April 3 Peace Park

    5.93 MILES

    Thoughtful and evocative, this museum chronicles the events that led up to and followed the ‘April 3 Incident’ – a series of island massacres between 1947…

  • Jusangjeollidae

    Jusangjeollidae

    19.82 MILES

    Just south of the Jeju International Convention Centre is a dramatic 2km stretch of coastline known for rectangular rock columns that look as if they were…

  • Sanbanggul-sa

    Sanbanggul-sa

    22.92 MILES

    A steep, 20-minute walk up the south face of the craggy Sanbang-san is a small stone Buddha in a 5m-high cave called Sanbanggul-sa. From Sagye-ri, the…

  • Jeju Museum of Art

    Jeju Museum of Art

    4.44 MILES

    View interesting permanent and temporary exhibits of contemporary visual art at this excellent gallery next to Jeju Loveland. The beautifully designed…

Nearby Jeju-si attractions

2. Jeju Mokgwana

0.38 MILES

Jeju's administrative centre under the Joseon dynasty, destroyed during Japanese rule, has been reconstructed. The cluster of historical buildings have an…

3. Gwandeok-jeong

0.39 MILES

Outside the main gate of Jeju Mokgwana is the 15th-century pavilion Gwandeok-jeong, Jeju’s oldest building, once used as a training place for soldiers.

6. Yongduam Rock

0.58 MILES

‘Dragon Head Rock’ (so called because the volcanic rocks are supposed to resemble a dragon) attracts coachloads of tourists. Besides rock-watching, plane…

7. Jeju Folklore & Natural History Museum

1.01 MILES

Wide-ranging eco-museum with exhibits on Jeju-do’s varied geological features, including volcanic bombs, lava tubes and trace fossils. Other highlights…

8. Jeju City Hall

1.45 MILES

Apart from some murals on the exterior of Jeju-si's City Hall, it is unremarkable and referred to mostly as a landmark. Many local buses converge at the…