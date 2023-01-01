One of the island's most interesting art projects, Arario has four galleries in renovated buildings in and around the Tapdong area hosting permanent and temporary exhibitions by Korean and international artists. The intriguing design of these galleries continues and expands a Jeju tradition of thoughtful and artful use of space.

Entry fee into the Tapdong Cinema gallery (₩16,000) also gets you into the next-door Tapdong Bike Shop gallery. Arario Museum extends into two galleries housed in old motels – Arario Museum Dongmun Motel I and Dongmun Motel II – are a 20-minute walk from Tapdong, near Sanji-ro.