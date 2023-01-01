The educational Jeju Folk Village gathers together traditional buildings from across the island (some reconstructions, others hundreds of years old) in an attractively designed park. Various sections cover Jeju’s culture from shamans to yangban (aristocrats), and the differences between mountain, hill-country and fishing villages.

The modern construction has been done in authentic style, and at various places you can watch craftsmen at work and buy their products. Also here are country-style restaurants serving inexpensive noodle and rice dishes, traditional song and dance performances and, oddly, an ostrich farm.