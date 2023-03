At the eastern base of Seongsan Ilchul-bong, a long staircase leads down to this lovely crescent-shaped cove backed by weather-beaten lava cliff walls and boulders. On the left side of the beach, haenyeo divers run a small restaurant and put on a performance of their skills every day at 1.30pm and 3pm. Next to the restaurant, small speedboats can whisk you out to sea for another perspective on Ilchul-bong.