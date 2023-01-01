Coachloads of tourists disgorge at this resort daily to view the scenic location that has been featured in several Korean TV dramas and movies. But the real stars of the Seopji-koji Peninsula are two pieces of architecture by Ando Tadao: Glass House, housing the restaurant Mint, and the amazing Yumin Art Museum, a gallery with site-specific works that aid meditation. Both buildings are angled to frame Seongsan Ilchul-bong, providing yet more perspectives on the volcano.

A taxi here from Seongsan-ri is around ₩5000.