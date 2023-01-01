This popular maze is fun for adults and children. Created by American expat Fred Dunstin from 2232 Leyland cypress trees, it’s fiendishly clever. There is also a cat playground with roaming felines at the entrance.

Getting here by bus is inconvenient, as it's a 30-minute walk from the 201 bus stop on highway Rte 1132, Iljudong-ro, at the intersection with Woldeong-ro (the road to Gimnyeong Maze Park and Manjang-gul). You can take bus 711 (₩1200, hourly) from the intersection as it shuttles between Gimnyeong Beach and Haenyeo Museum, but it is infrequent and does not appear on the 'next bus' screen. A taxi from Gimnyeong/Iljudong-ro is ₩6500/2000. You can walk to Manjang-gul from the maze in 15 minutes, which is a cost-effective way to combine both sights in one trip.

This is also a stop on the Yellow Tourist Bus 810.