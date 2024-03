The first beach east along Hwy 1132 from Jeju-si is Samyang, which is jet black when wet. In summer join the locals and bury yourself in the iron-rich sand for a therapeutic sand bath, said to relieve dermatitis, arthritis and athlete’s foot.

Buses 331 and 332 run here from Jeju City Hall (₩1200, 30 minutes, every 20 minutes) via Dongmun Market.