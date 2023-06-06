Overview

Jeju-do's capital, Jeju-si (제주시) makes a convenient base to explore the island, with a few historic structures, plenty of shopping, the island's hippest bars and a large range of places to eat. Within sniffing distance of the sea, Tapdong-ro has an incredible number of seafood and pork restaurants, which continue along the coastal road at Yongduam Rock with nice seaside views and ample bars and pensions. Boutique sleeping and eating can be found in Shin Jeju. The most interesting sights, such as Jeju Stone Park and Jeju Loveland, are out of town, but easily accessed either by bus or taxi.