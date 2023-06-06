Jeju-si

Overview

Jeju-do's capital, Jeju-si (제주시) makes a convenient base to explore the island, with a few historic structures, plenty of shopping, the island's hippest bars and a large range of places to eat. Within sniffing distance of the sea, Tapdong-ro has an incredible number of seafood and pork restaurants, which continue along the coastal road at Yongduam Rock with nice seaside views and ample bars and pensions. Boutique sleeping and eating can be found in Shin Jeju. The most interesting sights, such as Jeju Stone Park and Jeju Loveland, are out of town, but easily accessed either by bus or taxi.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Arario Museum

    Arario Museum

    Jeju-si

    One of the island's most interesting art projects, Arario has four galleries in renovated buildings in and around the Tapdong area hosting permanent and…

  • Jeju April 3 Peace Park

    Jeju April 3 Peace Park

    Jeju-si

    Thoughtful and evocative, this museum chronicles the events that led up to and followed the ‘April 3 Incident’ – a series of island massacres between 1947…

  • Jeju Mokgwana

    Jeju Mokgwana

    Jeju-si

    Jeju's administrative centre under the Joseon dynasty, destroyed during Japanese rule, has been reconstructed. The cluster of historical buildings have an…

  • Iho Tewoo Beach

    Iho Tewoo Beach

    Jeju-si

    The nearest beach to Jeju-si is blessed with an unusual mixture of yellow and grey sand, which means you can build two-tone sandcastles. It's also…

  • Jeju Stone Park

    Jeju Stone Park

    Jeju-si

    Creating a park dedicated to rocks on a rock-littered island might sound a snooze, but you’ll quickly reassess that opinion after touring this beguiling…

  • Jeju Loveland

    Jeju Loveland

    Jeju-si

    This erotic outdoor theme park created by art students and graduates of Seoul’s Hongik University features hundreds of sexy and frequently comic…

  • Tapdong Promenade & Waterbreak

    Tapdong Promenade & Waterbreak

    Jeju-si

    Jeju-si itself doesn’t have a beach, but along the Tapdong seafront runs this pleasant promenade. At the eastern end, walk along the mosaic-decorated sea…

  • Saryeoni Forest

    Saryeoni Forest

    Jeju-si

    On the eastern border of Hallasan National Park, this is a popular weekend walking destination with 15km of forest paths shaded by maples, oaks and cedars…

