Jeju's administrative centre under the Joseon dynasty, destroyed during Japanese rule, has been reconstructed. The cluster of historical buildings have an austere style that is designed to promote virtue. You can have a go at traditional archery, as well as watch displays of centuries-old martial arts. Outside the main gate is the 15th-century pavilion Gwandeok-jeong, Jeju’s oldest building, once used as a training place for soldiers.